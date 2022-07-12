ajc logo
X

Cars hit pack of wild boars in Greece; 2 killed, 4 injured

National & World News
By COSTAS KANTOURIS, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Police say a three-car pileup caused by a pack of wild boars in northern Greece has killed two people and left four more hospitalized

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A three-car pileup caused by a pack of wild boars in northern Greece killed two people and left four more hospitalized, police said Tuesday.

The accident happened shortly before midnight Monday on a two-lane road about 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Thessaloniki.

A patrol car carrying three police officers slammed into the pack of boars and veered off course; a few seconds later, a second vehicle hit the pack, tipped over and landed in a nearby field.

A third vehicle then slammed into the patrol car, killing the 53-year-old driver of that car and a 48-year-old passenger.

A 50-year-old woman from North Macedonia who was in the second car was injured and was taken to a hospital, along with the three police officers. Authorities said their injuries are not life-threatening. The woman’s husband, who was driving the second vehicle, was not injured.

Five wild boars also died, police said.

Vehicle crashes with packs of boars have increased over the past few years, especially in northern and central Greece. The population of wild boars significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted the hunting season, and packs roaming near busy roads and through villages are a frequent sight.

Editors' Picks
Inside City Hall: Atlanta gets creative with new eviction relief fund20h ago
Former state Sen. Mike Crotts dies at 75
North Point Mall redevelopment plan hits snag
22h ago
'Yellowstone' actor charged with disability payment fraud
7h ago
'Yellowstone' actor charged with disability payment fraud
7h ago
TMZ: Atlanta native Joycelyn Savage says she’s R. Kelly’s fiancée
13h ago
The Latest
Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Iran next week
8m ago
Biden to discuss immigration, trade with Mexico's president
14m ago
UK leader hopefuls battle for support as nominations close
23m ago
Featured
Ronald Acuna (center) celebrates with Michael Harris and Orlando Arcia (11) after hitting a three-run home run off Washington Nationals' Erick Fedde during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

The Braves are a different team than when they last played the Mets
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top