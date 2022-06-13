Carrie Underwood amps up her wattage with new album, tour

The multiple Grammy-winner put on several performances during the week of her album drop, including an Amazon Music livestream, a fan club party, two performances at the Grand Ole Opry and headlining Saturday night's CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium.

Underwood's stage shows have only gotten bigger and more elaborate over the years, incorporating 360-degree stages, surprise guests, huge video productions, rising stages, smoke, confetti and wind. Her next tour starts Oct. 15 and hits 43 cities, with direction from Barry Lather, who has worked on tours for Mariah Carey, Usher and Rihanna.

Fresh off a Las Vegas residency where she learned acrobatic skills to swing over the stage, Underwood said she just keeps trying to find new ways to entertain a crowd.

“I think it is so important to be able to just maximize the entertainment value when you’re putting on a show," Underwood said. "People don’t want to go to a concert and just see somebody stand up there and stand behind the microphone and just sing. And I feel like, as a woman, I can get away with all the wardrobe changes and just really take all the things that I love to do and just multiply them by a million and put on a good show.”

Underwood's last two records showed off another side of her singing, including a gospel album and a holiday music record. But she's back to her style of country pop, with tinges of '80s synths and rock, on her ninth studio record that is tailored for a summer festival season that is just rebounding after the pandemic.

“We decided not to fight against things if they didn’t sound a certain way," Underwood said. “I feel like over the past couple of years, we’ve all needed to have happy things to focus on. And when we were writing the album and recording the album, it was like, ‘We are going to write this, record this, make music as if we know we’re going to be going on the road,’ even though we didn’t.”

Carrie Underwood performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

