Carrie Underwood adds to CMT Music Awards haul

Shay Mooney gave a shout out remotely to his toddler son, Asher. “He’s watching right now. So you do need to go to bed for sure right now,” he joked.

The fan-voted awards show, which is normally held in the summer but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, has a new category, quarantine video of the year, that highlights country artists who got creative with music videos and songs during the pandemic.

The show normally highlights cross-genre collaborations and includes performances with Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus and Ballerini with Halsey. Some first-time nominees this year include Halsey, Blanco Brown, Gwen Stefani, Marshmello and The Highwomen.

Also new this year is the CMT equal play award, which was presented to singer, actor and activist Jennifer Nettles, for her work advocating for women and diversity in country music.

“Thank you to all the fans and especially my artists, my sisters out there who continue to burn the holy fire," said Nettles. "I am so proud to be a part of this legacy of women in country music with you. And I am so proud of the stories that we tell. We have more to do as soon as we can.”

