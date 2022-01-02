Carr, Raiders beat Colts 23-20 to close in on playoff spot

Taylor finished with 20 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown. The NFL's leading rusher broke Edgerrin James' single-season franchise record of 1,709 yards rushing on a 9-yard carry midway through the third quarter. He has 1,734 yards to go with one game left in the league's first 17-game season.

Carson Wentz was 16 of 27 for 148 yards and a touchdown, shaking off a slow start after he spent much of the week on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Indianapolis grabbed its first lead of the game on a fluke play on its first possession of the second half.

On first-and-10 at the Las Vegas 45, a scrambling Wentz threw the ball into a crowd at the goal line. Wide receiver Ashton Dulin and defensive backs Casey Hayward and Tre’von Moehrig all went up to make a play, and the ball popped up before landing in the arms of T.Y. Hilton for a 17-13 lead.

Hilton took a bow in the end zone after perhaps the easiest of his 53 career receiving touchdowns.

The Raiders went back in front on Carr's 11-yard touchdown pass to Renfrow on fourth-and-2 with 11:18 left in the fourth. Carr scrambled to his right before throwing to an open Renfrow in the end zone.

Las Vegas got off to a fast start, marching right down the field after the opening kickoff. Jacobs' 2-yard TD run capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive that lasted more than seven minutes.

The Raiders had a 10-3 lead late in the first half when a couple of mistakes helped keep the Colts in the game.

First, rookie guard Alex Leatherwood was flagged for a false start on third-and-1 at the Indianapolis 10. After a Carr sack and a Colts timeout, Las Vegas settled for a 44-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson with 1:47 left.

Then Carlson's kickoff went out of bounds, handing Indianapolis the ball at its 40. Wentz promptly directed the Colts to Taylor's 1-yard TD run with 1 second left, trimming the Raiders' lead to 13-10 at the break.

INJURY REPORT

Colts: DB Xavier Rhodes departed with a hamstring injury.

REMEMBERING MADDEN

The Raiders played with a small "JM" sticker on the back of their helmets to honor Hall of Fame coach John Madden, who died this week at age 85. Madden coached the Raiders to a win in Super Bowl 11.

A pregame tribute video drew a big cheer from the crowd, and there was a moment of silence in Madden's memory.

UP NEXT

Raiders: Host the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.

Colts: Close out the regular season at Jacksonville next Sunday.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) catches a pass ahead of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. The Raiders won 23-20. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates in front of Indianapolis Colts safety George Odum (30) after catching an 11-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) catches an 11-yard touchdown pass ahead of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)