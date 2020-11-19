Carol Burnett puts variety, and music, back in her show

It was on Broadway that Burnett, now 87, had her breakout role at age 26 in 1959, singing in the musical fairytale spoof, “Once Upon a Mattress.”

“My first love was musical comedy," Burnett said. “I wanted to be on Broadway, so I was always singing loud, like Ethel Merman. Then what was great fun was that when I got my own show, I got to do some of that.”

Merman would be among the show's musical guests, as would Ray Charles, Bing Crosby, Helen Reddy and the Jackson 5.

One restored episode from the show’s first season ends with Burnett, Lawrence, comic Phyllis Diller and dancer Gwen Verdon wearing psychedelic “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” regalia and singing a medley of songs from the Beatles album the year it was released.

Burnett liked to stick musicians into sketches too, as she did when she gave Charles a rare acting gig as a bar piano player talking to a sad drinker played by Burnett. He was delighted to do it, telling Burnett, “Nobody ever asks me to do stuff like this.”

There are restored sketches in the expanded episodes too, with more comedy from the show's classic core cast of Burnett, Waggoner, Harvey Korman, Tim Conway and Lawrence, who was just 18 in the first episodes.

“They would never let me hire Vicki now,” Burnett said. "Just 18, with no experience? No way.”

Burnett and Lawrence remain close.

“We’re in touch, we talked yesterday on her anniversary, she’s been married 46 years. She married our makeup man,” Burnett said. “It’s hard to believe, she was such a kid when we hired her.”

The expanded shows also stand as a tribute to the members of the cast who have died, a couple very recently. Korman died in 2008, Conway died last year, and Waggoner died in March.

“It’s just me and Vicki now,” Burnett said with a sigh. “We miss our gang.”

Sixty-five episodes of "The Carol Burnett Show" have been restored and expanded and are streaming for the first time on services including Hulu and Tubi.

FILE - Carol Burnett, right, shares a laugh with Tim Conway during a taping of her final show on March 19, 1978, in Los Angeles. Sixty-five episodes of “The Carol Burnett Show” have been restored and expanded and are streaming for the first time on services including Hulu and Tubi. (AP Photo/ George Brich, File) Credit: George Brich Credit: George Brich

FILE - Carol Burnett poses in the press room with the inaugural Carol Burnett Award at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sixty-five episodes of “The Carol Burnett Show” have been restored and expanded and are streaming for the first time on services including Hulu and Tubi. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss