Carnival loses $2.1 billion waiting for cruising to resume

The company plans to resume limited U.S. operations with trips starting in July and August from Florida, Texas and Washington state.

Donald said in an interview that most passengers will be vaccinated but “there will be unvaccinated people on board that have to go through testing and other protocols," including mask wearing and social distancing in some areas.

Carnival expects to have 42 ships, accounting for more than half the parent company’s capacity, sailing by the end of November.

The company said it lost $2.07 billion in the quarter that ended May 31 and has lost more than $14 billion since the pandemic started. Carnival is still burning through $500 million a month, but Chief Financial Officer David Bernstein said that the company's $9.3 billion in cash and short-term investments is enough to return to normal operations.

Bernstein told analysts that if the full fleet is sailing by next spring at normal occupancy levels, the company should see positive earnings before interest and other costs. But, he said, high costs related to restarting operations and the seasonality of cruising make it hard to predict when the company will hit breakeven.