Carnegie Hall plans return to full schedule in 2022-23

The Hall reopened last Oct. 6 and will present about 115 events this season, including 58 in Stern. There were few large-scale orchestra concerts in the autumn as Carnegie held off a full schedule while evaluating the public-health situation. London’s Royal Philharmonic in late January and the Vienna Philharmonic in late February were the only large-scale European symphony orchestras to visit.

Next season opens Sept. 29 with Yannick Nézet-Séguin leading the Philadelphia Orchestra and pianist Daniil Trifonov.

Soprano Renée Fleming makes a return to Verdi with the fourth act of “Otello” with tenor Russell Thomas and Nézet-Séguin leading the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra (June 22).

The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine will perform on Feb. 15 with conductor Theodore Kuchar and pianist Stanislav Khristenko, both Ukrainian-Americans.

Perspectives series will be curated by pianist Mitsuko Uchida and singer-songwriter Rhiannon Giddens. Flutist Claire Chase will be the Hall’s creative chair.