Breaking: TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash blocking all lanes of I-20 East in Cobb
Nation & World News

Carmaker Stellantis pledges to tackle problems in North America as profits plunge

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares pledged action to tackle problems in North America and elsewhere after reporting a plunge in first-half earnings
FILE - Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares speaks during a news conference following a meeting with unions, in Turin, Italy, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares pledged action to tackle problems in North America and elsewhere Thursday, July 25, 2024, after reporting a plunge in first-half earnings. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares speaks during a news conference following a meeting with unions, in Turin, Italy, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares pledged action to tackle problems in North America and elsewhere Thursday, July 25, 2024, after reporting a plunge in first-half earnings. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP, File)
33 minutes ago

MILAN (AP) — Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares pledged action to tackle problems in North America and elsewhere Thursday after reporting a plunge in first-half earnings.

U.S.-European automaker Stellantis reported net profits down by half in the first half of the year due largely to lower sales and restructuring costs.

The carmaker, which was created in 2021 from the merger of Fiat-Chrysler with PSA Peugeot, reported net profits of 5.6 billion euros ($6 billion) in the period, down 48% compared with 11 billion euros in the same period last year. Revenues in the period dropped 14% to 85 billion euros.

Tavares acknowledged that the performance “fell short of our expectations, reflecting both a challenging industry context as well as our own operational issues.” He said the issues were being addressed, and expressed hope the launch of 20 new vehicles this year would improve profits.

He pointed to North America as a place where there is “significant work to do,” including inventory management and sliding market share.

Tavares has previously expressed dissatisfaction with the operation at some U.S. plants, citing an inventory backup and “suboptimal” marketing strategy.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Japanese automaker Nissan lowers its profit forecast amid incentive, inventory woes2h ago

Credit: AP

Stubborn warranty costs push down Ford's 2Q net profits, causing stock plunge in...

Credit: AP

Tesla's 2Q profit falls 45% to $1.48 billion as sales drop despite price cuts and...

UPS profits drop in second quarter on softer revenue, higher expenses
The Latest
More than a dozen African migrants dead, over 150 missing after their boat capsized on...
15m ago
Israelis watched Netanyahu's Congress speech closely. For many, it was both uplifting and...
15m ago
Comic-Con 2024: What to expect as the convention returns to San Diego
21m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Huge Olympic news announcement has Atlanta written all over it
Why millions are trying alternatives to big-pharma’s weight-loss drugs
Tenant chosen to anchor entertainment district at Centennial Yards