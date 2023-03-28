Carlson, Hannity among potential witnesses at Fox News trial

Fox has suggested testimony that the 92-year-old Rupert Murdoch has already given in a deposition would suffice.

Davis noted in a court hearing Tuesday that Murdoch had recently become engaged and talked about traveling to his different properties across the country.

“That doesn’t sound like someone who can’t go from New York to Wilmington,” said Davis, who has the authority under Delaware law to compel Murdoch, as a director of Fox Corp., to appear in court.

Matthew Carter, an attorney for the Fox defendants, said they have not argued that Murdoch is infirm or unavailable to travel. Rather, Carter said there is no reason to force him to testify live if he already has spoken under oath for seven hours at his deposition.

Colorado-based Dominion also said it wants former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg to testify. Grossberg has filed suit against Fox, alleging that its lawyers had coached her to give misleading testimony when questioned in a deposition in the Dominion case. Fox has denied that and fired Grossberg last Friday.

In a statement, Fox said Dominion's “needlessly expansive” witness list “is yet another attempt to generate headlines and distract from the many shortcomings of its case. Ultimately, this case is about the First Amendment protections of the media's absolute right to cover the news.”

Dominion, in reply, said it believes in the First Amendment but it “does not shield broadcasters that knowingly or recklessly spread lies.”

Also Tuesday, the judge granted a joint request from both sides to allow each to have six preemptory challenges in selecting jurors, instead of the usual three. Davis sided with Fox in ruling there would be six alternate jurors. Dominion wanted 12.

Credit: AP

