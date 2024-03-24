Nation & World News

Carlos Sainz wins F1 Australian GP after Verstappen retires early with engine fire

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain sprays champagne as he celebrates after winning the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain sprays champagne as he celebrates after winning the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)
By STEWART BELL – Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ferrari's Carlos Sainz has ended Red Bull's Formula 1 winning streak when the Spaniard took advantage of Max Verstappen's early retirement to win the Australian Grand Prix just two weeks after missing the previous race in Saudi Arabia due to an emergency appendectomy.

Sainz, who started on the front row alongside Verstappen, kept his place into turn one, but passed the Dutchman on lap two at turn nine for the lead and took control once his rival retired two laps later with a fiery mechanical failure.

Verstappen had won the first two F1 races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and was on a nine-race winning streak.

Sainz finished ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc for Ferrari’s first 1-2 result since the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix, with McLaren’s Lando Norris finishing in third for his first podium at Albert Park.

His teammate, Australian Oscar Piastri, was fourth.

The race finished under the virtual safety car, ensuring there was no racing for most of the final lap, after Mercedes’ driver George Russell crashed on turn seven. Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez closed out the top five, and made just one place from where he started in sixth, after he was handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Nico Hülkenberg in qualifying.

Sainz, who will be replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari from 2025, was thrilled to get his third career win against the odds, his first since last year’s Singapore Grand Prix.

“I felt really good out there,” he said. “Of course, (I felt) a bit stiff, especially physically. It wasn’t the easiest, but I was lucky that I was more or less on my own so I could just manage my pace, manage the tires, manage everything.

“Life sometimes is crazy, you know. What happened at the beginning of the year, then the podium in Bahrain, then appendix, the comeback, the win, it’s a roller coaster. But I loved it."

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain holds his trophy aloft on the podium after winning the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car out of pit lane during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands gestures to fans after retiring from the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour,Pool)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands gestures to fans after retiring from the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour,Pool)

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain steers his car during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco leads Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain steers his car during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Williams driver Alexander Albon of Thailand steers his car out of pit lane during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour,Pool)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, right, of the Netherlands gestures as he talks with a teammate after retiring from the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)

Mechanics work to extinguish a fire in Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands' car during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour,Pool)

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain is sprayed in champagne after winning the Australian Formula One Grand Prix by McLaren driver Lando Norris, right, of Britain at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)

Second placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, left, of Monaco pours champagne on teammate Carlos Sainz of Spain after his win at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)

