Alonso crashes out of wet and wild F1 Australian Grand Prix. Norris maintains lead

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso has hit the barriers at turn eight on lap 34 of 57, sending the safety car out for the second time in the Australian Grand Prix
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain leads teammate Oscar Piastri of Australia during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain leads teammate Oscar Piastri of Australia during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)
By STEWART BELL – Associated Press
Updated 46 minutes ago

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso has hit the barriers at turn eight on lap 34 of 57, sending the safety car out for the second time in the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Melbourne race had a thrilling start with Racing Bull's Isack Hadjar out on the formation lap, and Alpine's Jack Doohan and Williams' Carlos Sainz — who won here last year driving for Ferrari — crashing out on the opening lap in treacherously wet conditions at the Albert Park circuit.

McLaren’s Lando Norris still leads with more than 20 laps remaining, ahead of his teammate Oscar Piastri, and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain steers his car during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)

Williams driver Carlos Sainz of Spain's car is taken from the track after he crashed during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Team RB driver Isack Hadjar of France is assisted by a track marshal after his car hit a wall on the formation lap ahead of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during qualifying at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Heath McKinley)

