Carlos Martínez suspended 80 games for positive drug test

National & World News
25 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Former All-Star pitcher Carlos Martínez was suspended for 80 games Friday under baseball's minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Ibutamoren, which increases Human Growth Hormone.

The 30-year-old right-hander signed a minor league contract with San Francisco on March 19. He was released and signed a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox on May 7.

Martínez made a pair of starts for Triple-A Worcester, at Toledo on May 8 and against Rochester on May 14, going 0-2 with a 20.77 ERA in 4 1/3 innings. He was released on May 17.

Martínez pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2013-21, going 62-52 with a 3.74 ERA in 139 starts and 135 relief appearances. He was an All-Star in 2015 and 2017, and Martínez made five relief appearances in the 2013 World Series loss to the Red Sox.

He was 4-9 with a 6.23 ERA in 16 starts for the Cardinals last season.

Martínez is the 23rd player suspended this year under the minor league drug program. His suspension will start when he signs with a major league organization.

Six players have been suspended this year under the major league drug program: Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía and Brewers catcher Pedro Severino for 80 games each; Baltimore pitcher Matt Harvey for 60 games; and free agent outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón for 80 games apiece.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

