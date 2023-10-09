Carlos Correa stars against former team as Twins beat Astros 6-2 in Game 2 to tie ALDS

Carlos Correa had three hits and three RBIs and Pablo López pitched seven shutout innings, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 2 of their AL Division Series

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By KRISTIE RIEKEN – Associated Press
9 minutes ago
X

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa had three hits and three RBIs and Pablo López pitched seven shutout innings, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Sunday night in Game 2 of their AL Division Series.

Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer for the Twins, who bounced back nicely after losing 6-4 in the series opener on Saturday night.

Game 3 of the best-of-five series is at Minnesota on Tuesday.

Correa, an October star for so many years in Houston, has returned to the postseason with a vengeance after lamenting how much he missed the playoffs when Minnesota stumbled last year in his first season with the Twins.

Correa hit an RBI double in the first inning in Game 2. He batted with the bases loaded in the fifth and singled to center, driving in two more runs and lifting the Twins to a 5-0 lead.

Correa has eight hits and four RBIs in four games this postseason, helping the Twins to three playoff wins.

López pitched a gem after leading the Twins to the victory in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series. He yielded six hits and struck out seven while lowering his ERA to 0.71 this postseason.

He kept the Astros off balance with a fastball that averaged 95.9 MPH, slightly up from his season average.

Yordan Alvarez, who homered twice in Houston's win in Game 1, cut the lead to 6-2 with a two-run shot in the eighth inning. But Jhoan Duran pitched a perfect ninth for Minnesota.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

UPDATED
Georgia leaders condemn surprise Hamas assault on Israel6h ago

Credit: Miguel.Martinezjimenez@ajc.com

MARK BRADLEY
This can’t happen to the Braves again. (Well, can it?)
10h ago

Desmond Ridder leads Falcons to 21-19 win over Texans
7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man shot by deputy after setting fire, leading officials on wild chase
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man shot by deputy after setting fire, leading officials on wild chase
6h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel taking 'significant military steps' in response to Hamas attack
39m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Brock Purdy throws 4 TD passes to lead the 49ers past the Cowboys 42-10
6m ago
Israeli and Palestinian supporters rally across U.S. as Israel declares war after Hamas...
19m ago
Israel declares war, bombards Gaza and battles to dislodge Hamas fighters after surprise...
28m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel taking 'significant military steps' in response to Hamas attack
39m ago
Election 2023: Voter registration deadline is this Tuesday, Oct. 10
3h ago
Ambassador Ruth Davis lost a keepsake, then a Redditor came to the rescue
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top