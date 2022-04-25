Carlos Alcaraz youngest into ATP top 10 since Nadal in 2005

Alcaraz rose two spots after winning the Barcelona Open on Sunday. He beat Pablo Carreño Busta 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

At 18 years, 11 months and 20 days old, Alcaraz is the ninth-youngest man to reach the top 10 since the computer rankings began in 1973. His fellow Spaniard Nadal was about a month younger when he climbed into the top 10 on April 25, 2005, after a title on Barcelona’s clay.