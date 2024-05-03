Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Italian Open with right forearm injury

ROME (AP) — Third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz announced his withdrawal from the Italian Open on Friday because of the right forearm injury that already prompted him to pull out of tournaments in Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

The announcement comes two days after Alcaraz's bid to win a third straight Madrid Open title ended with a three-set loss to Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.

"I felt some pain after playing in Madrid, some discomfort in my arm. Today I did some tests and I have a muscle edema in my pronator teres, a consequence of my recent injury," Alcaraz wrote on his social media channels. "Unfortunately I will not be able to play in Rome. I need to rest so I can recover and play 100% pain free."