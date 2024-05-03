Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Italian Open with right forearm injury

Nation & World News

Third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz has announced that he is withdrawing from the Italian Open because of the right forearm injury that already prompted him to pull out of tournaments in Monte Carlo and Barcelona
ROME (AP) — Third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz announced his withdrawal from the Italian Open on Friday because of the right forearm injury that already prompted him to pull out of tournaments in Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

The announcement comes two days after Alcaraz's bid to win a third straight Madrid Open title ended with a three-set loss to Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.

"I felt some pain after playing in Madrid, some discomfort in my arm. Today I did some tests and I have a muscle edema in my pronator teres, a consequence of my recent injury," Alcaraz wrote on his social media channels. "Unfortunately I will not be able to play in Rome. I need to rest so I can recover and play 100% pain free."

In Madrid, Alcaraz played with a compression sleeve on his right forearm.

The Spaniard will celebrate his 21st birthday on Sunday.

The Italian Open starts next week.

Alcaraz — the reigning Wimbledon champion and the 2022 U.S. Open champion — is now due to play next at the French Open, which starts May 26. He was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the semifinals last year at Roland Garros.

Second-ranked Jannik Sinner and fourth-ranked Daniil Medvedev are also dealing with physical issues.

Sinner withdrew before his quarterfinal in Madrid because of a hip injury and Medvedev retired after losing the first set of his quarterfinal in the Spanish capital to Jiri Lehecka — during which he required treatment to his upper right leg.

Top-ranked Djokovic, who did not play in Madrid, is expected back in Rome.

Alcaraz made his only appearance in Rome last year, when he was beaten by qualifier Fabian Marozsan in his second match.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

