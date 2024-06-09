Zverev wins the second set against Alcaraz to draw level in French Open men's final

PARIS (AP) — Alexander Zverev has won the second set 6-2 against Carlos Alcaraz to draw level in the French Open final on Sunday.

Alcaraz won the first set 6-3. Both players are looking to win the title for the first time on the red clay at Court Philippe Chatrier.

No. 3 seed Alcaraz vs. No. 4 seed Zverev marks the first men's final at Roland Garros since 2004 without at least one of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer participating.