Carlos Alcaraz takes first 2 sets of Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic, leads 6-2, 6-2

Carlos Alcaraz is one set away from a second straight Wimbledon title
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a forehand return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a forehand return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024.
Updated 42 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz is one set away from a second straight Wimbledon title.

Alcaraz leads Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-2 in the men’s final on Centre Court after breaking his opponent twice in each set.

Sunday's final at the All England Club is a rematch from last year, when Alcaraz got past Djokovic in five sets.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, was sitting in the Royal Box at Centre Court, a rare public appearance after her cancer diagnosis.

The 37-year-old Djokovic is trying to win his eighth Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer for the most by a man at the grass-court major. A victory by Djokovic would also give him 25 Grand Slam singles titles, more than any other player in tennis history.

It was only a little more than a month ago that Djokovic had surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee after getting injured during the French Open.

The 21-year-old Alcaraz wound up winning the trophy at Roland Garros in June for his third major championship. That made him the youngest man with a Grand Slam title on grass, clay and hard courts.

Barbora Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini in the Wimbledon women's final Saturday.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand return to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, left, plays a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kate, Princess of Wales, center, and her daughter Princess Charlotte, left, watch the men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia, from the Royal Box at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand return to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

