ajc logo
X

Carlos Alcaraz saves match point to remain in French Open

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in five sets, 6-1, 6-7 (9-7), 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

caption arrowCaption
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in five sets, 6-1, 6-7 (9-7), 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

National & World News
By HOWARD FENDRICH, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Rising star Carlos Alcaraz has saved a match point in the fourth set and erased an early deficit in the fifth to overcome Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-7 (7), 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 at the French Open

PARIS (AP) — This was the sort of point in the sort of contest that, if 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz eventually reaches the heights so many believe he will, the lucky folks on hand at Court Simonne Mathieu on Wednesday night just might regale dinner guests for years with tales that begin, "We were there when ... ."

Not, mind you, the match point Alcaraz saved in his second-round French Open marathon against Albert Ramos-Vinolas, a fellow Spaniard who is 15 years his elder. That one, necessary as it was, of course, to the eventual 6-1, 6-7 (7), 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 outcome in the No. 6-seeded Alcaraz's favor, was rather mundane: a three-stroke exchange that ended with Ramos-Vinolas pushing a nervous-looking forehand into the net while serving for the win at 5-4 in the fourth set.

No, instead, let's examine what happened on a break point at 4-all in the fifth, with Alcaraz leading, Ramos-Vinolas serving, the crowd holding its breath and the stadium clock already reading 4 hours, 31 minutes. On the sixth of what would become 15 strokes, Alcaraz tried one of his feathery drop shots. Ramos-Vinolas got to it and responded by sending the ball off the baseline, forcing Alcaraz to race to his left to flick a no-look backhand lob.

Ramos-Vinolas replied with an overhead to that corner, sending Alcaraz well wide of the doubles alley for another defensive backhand lob. Vinolas-Ramos guided this one to the opposite corner, pushing Alcaraz to his forehand side, so he sprinted, then slid almost into the splits, to retrieve that one. Yet another lob produced yet another overhead, again back to Alcaraz's left, and this time he came up with a down-the-line backhand passing shot that Ramos-Vinola volleyed into the net.

Some in the crowd were on their feet during that series of exchanges; all were by the end. Ramos-Vinola chucked his racket into the net. Alcaraz raised his arms and index fingers to the sky — a gesture for “No. 1," a spot expected of him one day, perhaps soon — while in the stands, his coach, 2003 French Open champion Juan Carlos Ferrero, pointed to his temples. Alcaraz wouldn't cede another point.

“It's great that the people talk about you, think that I’m going to be No. 1 in the world, but of course it’s a little bit of pressure on me,” Alcaraz said. “But I try not to think about it.”

He had trailed by two sets to one. He had been a point from defeat. He had been down 3-0 in the fifth set. He made 74 unforced errors. He accumulated 31 break points but frittered away 23 of them. None of that mattered. On a day he was not at his best — never quite able to show off all of the shot-making that carried him to a tour-high four titles and a 30-3 record in 2022, and that earlier this month made him the first player ever to beat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the same clay-court tournament — he thought and hustled his way through the finish line.

“At the end of the third set, I thought I was going to lose,” Alcaraz said. “I knew I had to change something or I would lose.”

The day also included straight-set victories for defending champion Djokovic and 13-time champion Nadal, along with a comeback from a two-set hole for No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev, who like Alcaraz needed to save a match point.

There were losses for reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu — the 19-year-old's French Open debut ended against Aliaksandra Sasnovich with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 defeat — and No. 4 seed Maria Sakkari, while Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic beat 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu 6-2, 6-4. Seeded Americans Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova — who defeated Naomi Osaka in the first round — Sebastian Korda and John Isner advanced. So did past Grand Slam champs Angelique Kerber, Victoria Azarenka and Sloane Stephens.

Most attention, however, was on Alcaraz, just as it has been for much of 2022 as everyone searches for the Next Big Thing to supplant the Big Three in men's tennis.

The guy some call “Carlitos” — and who refers to himself as “Charlie” — is skilled. He is tenacious. He is young; in April, in fact, he became the youngest man to break into the top 10 of the ATP rankings since Nadal did it in 2005.

This is just the sixth Grand Slam tournament for Alcaraz, whose best showing was the U.S. Open quarterfinals last September. It was the 42nd Slam for the 44th-ranked Ramos-Vinolas, who also has one quarterfinal appearance to his name.

Alcaraz improved to 18-1 on clay this season, another reason his name is in the discussion, along with Djokovic's and Nadal's chiefly, about who could leave Roland Garros with the title. That lone loss came at the Monte Carlo Masters last month against Korda — who happens to be Alcaraz's next opponent.

Alcaraz said he will re-watch that match to see how to try to reverse the result. Good as he might already be, his oft-stated desire to keep improving bodes well for what might come down the road.

He called the back-and-forth struggle against Ramos-Vinolas “a lesson.”

“I need to learn from these types of matches,” Alcaraz said, “these types of situations.”

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

caption arrowCaption
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz shouts as he wins the fourth set against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz shouts as he wins the fourth set against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

caption arrowCaption
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz shouts as he wins the fourth set against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

caption arrowCaption
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz volleys the ball to Albert Ramos-Vinolas during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz volleys the ball to Albert Ramos-Vinolas during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

caption arrowCaption
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz volleys the ball to Albert Ramos-Vinolas during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

caption arrowCaption
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, front, serves the ball to Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament on the Simonne Mathieu court at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, front, serves the ball to Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament on the Simonne Mathieu court at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

caption arrowCaption
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, front, serves the ball to Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament on the Simonne Mathieu court at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

caption arrowCaption
Britain's Emma Raducanu hides her face as she plays Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Britain's Emma Raducanu hides her face as she plays Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

caption arrowCaption
Britain's Emma Raducanu hides her face as she plays Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

caption arrowCaption
Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns the ball to Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns the ball to Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

caption arrowCaption
Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns the ball to Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

caption arrowCaption
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning against Argentina's Sebastian Baez in five sets, 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5, in their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning against Argentina's Sebastian Baez in five sets, 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5, in their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

caption arrowCaption
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning against Argentina's Sebastian Baez in five sets, 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5, in their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

caption arrowCaption
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in five sets, 6-1, 6-7 (7-9), 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in five sets, 6-1, 6-7 (7-9), 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

caption arrowCaption
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in five sets, 6-1, 6-7 (7-9), 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

caption arrowCaption
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland plays a shot against Canada's Bianca Andreescu during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland plays a shot against Canada's Bianca Andreescu during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

caption arrowCaption
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland plays a shot against Canada's Bianca Andreescu during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

caption arrowCaption
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz clenches his fist after scoring a point against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz clenches his fist after scoring a point against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

caption arrowCaption
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz clenches his fist after scoring a point against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

caption arrowCaption
Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas clenches his fist after scoring a point against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas clenches his fist after scoring a point against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

caption arrowCaption
Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas clenches his fist after scoring a point against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

caption arrowCaption
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts as he defeats Slovakia's Alex Molcan during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. Djokovic won 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts as he defeats Slovakia's Alex Molcan during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. Djokovic won 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

caption arrowCaption
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts as he defeats Slovakia's Alex Molcan during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. Djokovic won 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

caption arrowCaption
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Slovakia's Alex Molcan during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Slovakia's Alex Molcan during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

caption arrowCaption
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Slovakia's Alex Molcan during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

caption arrowCaption
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning against France's Corentin Moutet in three sets, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4, during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning against France's Corentin Moutet in three sets, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4, during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

caption arrowCaption
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning against France's Corentin Moutet in three sets, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4, during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

Editors' Picks
The Latest
NFL to appeal ruling in Gruden lawsuit over leaked emails
6m ago
Brazil toughens environmental fines in reaction to a lawsuit
6m ago
PGA champ Thomas not alone in going to Colonial from Tulsa
9m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top