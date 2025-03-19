Carlos Alcaraz doesn't support the lawsuit from the tennis players' group Novak Djokovic founded

“Honestly, it was surprising for me, because nobody told me (anything) about it,” Alcaraz said. “So I just saw it on social media.”

He, like some other players, was quoted in the 150-pages-plus filing — something else that caught the 21-year-old Spaniard off-guard.

On page 71, in a section about onerous scheduling in professional tennis, major title winners Alcaraz, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek are cited, including this passage: “Carlos Alcaraz criticized the Tours’ schedule, saying the Governing Body Defendants ‘are going to kill (players) in some way.’”

That came from something Alcaraz said after a match he played at the Laver Cup event last September, according to a transcript of his news conference there.

“A lot of players (want) to play more — or even more. A lot of players feel like, OK, it is a good calendar. And a lot of players (say) that it’s really tight and a lot of tournaments during the whole year,” he said. “I’m the kind of player who (thinks) there is a lot of tournaments during the year, mandatory tournaments, and probably during the next few years, gonna be even more tournaments, more mandatory tournaments. So, I mean, probably they are going to kill us in some way.”

The transcript indicates he was smiling at the end of that passage.

The PTPA suit levels a series of criticisms against the governing bodies in tennis, such as limiting the prize money each tournament can offer, preventing competition from rival tours or events, a rankings system that restricts which events athletes are allowed to enter, and a “heavy-handed approach” by the International Tennis Integrity Agency that the lawsuit termed “arbitrary and selective.”

___

