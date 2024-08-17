Nation & World News

Carlos Alcaraz apologizes on social media for destroying racket

Carlos Alcaraz has apologized for his behavior during his loss to Gael Monfils at the Cincinnati Open
18 minutes ago

CINCINNATI (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has apologized for his behavior during Friday afternoon’s loss to Gael Monfils at the Cincinnati Open.

During the third set, Alcaraz destroyed his racket by repeatedly smashing it on the court in a rare show of frustration for the four-time Grand Slam winner. The No. 3 player in the ATP rankings lost 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 to the 37-year-old Monfils.

Posting in Spanish on X on Saturday, Alcaraz said his attitude was not correct, and his actions should not have been done on the court. The 21-year-old added that it's difficult to control yourself when your heart rate is high, and he will work to ensure it doesn't happen again.

Alcaraz was playing his first match since earning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics after losing to Novak Djokovic, who also beat him last year in the Cincinnati final.

“I felt like it was the worst match that I’ve ever played on my career,” Alcaraz said Friday. “I’ve been practicing really well. I was feeling great. But I couldn’t play. I want to forget it and try to move on to New York.”

The U.S. Open begins in New York on Aug. 26.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Naomi Osaka, fellow past champions Wawrinka, Thiem and Andreescu given US Open wild cards
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jordan Chiles medal inquiry: USA Gymnastics says arbitration panel won't reconsider...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jordan Chiles has been stripped of a gymnastics bronze medal, but the USOPC says it will...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Steph Curry’s late barrage leads U.S. to gold medal in basketball at the Olympics
The Latest
An Israeli airstrike kills 18 members of a family in Gaza as mediators hope for a...9m ago
Chechen warlord invites Musk to Russia after he's filmed driving machine-gun mounted...26m ago
Harris campaign reserves $370M in ads after Labor Day, including battleground state push28m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election
Five things to know about the planned tolls on Ga. 400
Lawsuit claims Emory lost part of patient’s skull, billed him $19K for replacement