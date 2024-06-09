Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will meet in the French Open men's final

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev both will be seeking a first French Open championship when they play each other in the final at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Alcaraz heads into the match Sunday on the red clay with two Grand Slam trophies already. He won the U.S. Open on hard courts in 2022 and Wimbledon on grass last year.

The 21-year-old from Spain can become the youngest man to claim a major title on all three surfaces.