Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will meet in the French Open men's final

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will both be seeking a first French Open championship when they play each other in the men’s final at Court Philippe Chatrier
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates as he won the semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Jannik Sinner at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates as he won the semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Jannik Sinner at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
0 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev both will be seeking a first French Open championship when they play each other in the final at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Alcaraz heads into the match Sunday on the red clay with two Grand Slam trophies already. He won the U.S. Open on hard courts in 2022 and Wimbledon on grass last year.

The 21-year-old from Spain can become the youngest man to claim a major title on all three surfaces.

Zverev, a 27-year-old from Germany, is trying to win his first Slam title. He was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Open and bowed out in the semifinals in Paris each of the past three years.

Hours before he won his semifinal this time, on Friday, word emerged from a Berlin district court that an out-of-court settlement had ended a trial stemming from an former girlfriend's accusation of assault during a 2020 argument.

No. 3 seed Alcaraz vs. No. 4 seed Zverev marks the first French Open final since 2004 without at least one of (and occasionally two of) Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer participating.

Zverev leads the head-to-head series against Alcaraz 5-4.

The match is scheduled to start a little after 2:30 p.m. local time (1230 GMT, 8:30 a.m. EDT).

Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot between his legs during the semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Norway's Casper Ruud at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

