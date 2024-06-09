Carlos Alcaraz wins the first set against Alexander Zverev in the French Open men's final

Nation & World News

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Germany's Alexander Zverev during the men's final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Germany's Alexander Zverev during the men's final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, June 9, 2024.
PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has won the first set 6-3 against Alexander Zverev in the French Open final on Sunday.

Both players are looking to win the title for the first time on the red clay at Court Philippe Chatrier.

No. 3 seed Alcaraz vs. No. 4 seed Zverev marks the first men's final at Roland Garros since 2004 without at least one of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer participating.

Zverev leads the head-to-head series against Alcaraz 5-4.

Alcaraz owns two Grand Slam trophies already. He won the U.S. Open on hard courts in 2022 and Wimbledon on grass last year.

The 21-year-old from Spain can become the youngest man to claim a major title on all three surfaces.

Zverev, a 27-year-old from Germany, is trying to win his first Slam title. He was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Open and bowed out in the semifinals in Paris each of the past three years.

Hours before Zverev won his semifinal this time, on Friday, word emerged from a Berlin district court that an out-of-court settlement had ended a trial stemming from a former girlfriend's accusation of assault during a 2020 argument.

Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the men's final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz enters the court Philippe Chatrier before the men's final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Germany's Alexander Zverev enters center court to play against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the men's final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

The French acrobatic flying team Patrouille de France flies over center court Philppe Chatrier where Germany's Alexander Zverev will play against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the men's final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

