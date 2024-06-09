Carlos Alcaraz wins the first set against Alexander Zverev in the French Open men's final

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has won the first set 6-3 against Alexander Zverev in the French Open final on Sunday.

Both players are looking to win the title for the first time on the red clay at Court Philippe Chatrier.

No. 3 seed Alcaraz vs. No. 4 seed Zverev marks the first men's final at Roland Garros since 2004 without at least one of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer participating.