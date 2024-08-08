Nation & World News

Carles Puigdemont, ex-Catalan leader, returns to Spain after nearly 7 years as a fugitive

Catalan independence leader and former President Carles Puigdemont addresses supporters after his arrival near the Catalan parliament to attend the investiture debate in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday Aug. 8, 2024. Puigdemont, the former leader of Catalonia who left Spain after organizing an independence referendum in the Spanish northeastern region seven years ago, announced that he plans to return home on Thursday despite the likelihood of being arrested on his return. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

22 minutes ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Former Catalonia leader Carles Puigdemont, who fled Spain after organizing an illegal independence referendum in the wealthy Spanish region nearly seven years ago, returned to the country on Thursday despite a pending arrest warrant.

Puigdemont defiantly appeared in Barcelona after traveling from Belgium and faces charges of embezzlement for his part in the attempt to break Catalonia away from the rest of Spain.

Puigdemont has dedicated his career to the goal of carving out a new country in northeast Spain — a struggle which is decades-old. His largely uncompromising approach has brought political conflict with other separatist parties as well as with Spain’s central government.

Supporters of Catalan independence leader and former President Carles Puigdemont, wait for his arrival near the Catalan parliament to attend the investiture debate in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday Aug. 8, 2024. Puigdemont, the former leader of Catalonia who left Spain after organizing an independence referendum in the Spanish northeastern region seven years ago, announced that he plans to return home on Thursday despite the likelihood of being arrested on his return. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Supporters of Catalan independence leader Carles Puigdemont hold his portrait as they wait for his arrival near the Catalan parliament to attend the investiture debate in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday Aug. 8, 2024. Puigdemont, the former leader of Catalonia who left Spain after organizing an independence referendum in the Spanish northeastern region seven years ago, announced that he plans to return home on Thursday despite the likelihood of being arrested on his return. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: AP

