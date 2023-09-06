Carl Nassib, first openly gay player to play in NFL games, announces his retirement

Edge rusher Carl Nassib, the NFL’s first openly gay player to play in a regular-season game, announced his retirement on Wednesday

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 10 hours ago
X

Edge rusher Carl Nassib, the NFL’s first openly gay player to play in a regular-season game, announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Nassib came out in 2021 while with the Las Vegas Raiders. He spent last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“This is a bittersweet moment for me but after seven seasons and just over 100 NFL games I am officially retiring from football to focus on my company Rayze,” Nassib wrote on Instagram. “It really feels like just yesterday starting out as a walk-on at Penn State.

"Football has given me more than I ever could have imagined. I can truly hang up my helmet for the last time knowing I gave it everything I had. Growing up I loved how fun football was. I loved the pursuit of perfection. I loved the small window where every player has to chase their dreams. It makes it all the more exciting if you get there. It was always my dream to play in the NFL, even as a walk-on, and I really feel like the luckiest guy on the planet.”

The 30-year-old Nassib, a third-round pick by the Browns in 2016, had 25 1/2 sacks in seven seasons with Cleveland, Las Vegas and two stints in Tampa Bay.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Fulton DA Fani Willis seeks to shield jurors in Trump trial5h ago

Credit: AP

Dream clinch their first WNBA playoff spot since 2018
1h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

6th teen in pickup truck survived Gwinnett crash that killed 5
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother arrested in 6-year-old daughter’s shooting in SW Atlanta
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother arrested in 6-year-old daughter’s shooting in SW Atlanta
6h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton judge ‘very skeptical’ of trying all 19 Trump defendants together
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Carlos Alcaraz averts an early challenge from Alexander Zverev to return to the US Open...
3m ago
Japan launches rocket carrying lunar lander and X-ray telescope to explore origins of...
10m ago
Flooding in southern Brazil leaves at least 31 dead and 2,300 homeless
19m ago
Featured

Uga: The story of Georgia’s live bulldog mascot began in 1956
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
What to know about Georgia’s RICO law
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top