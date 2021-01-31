Carl Hiaasen retiring from Miami Herald after 35 years

Hiaasen's friend and also longtime Herald columnist, Dave Barry, said it might not be easy for him to adjust.

“The hardest thing for Carl is going to be when the people of Florida, especially the elected officials, continue to do idiotic things and he can’t talk about it. He’ll have to deal with that,” Barry said. “And it’s going to be hard on his fans, who love him to death despite the fact that no one has ever been able to learn to spell his name correctly.”

Hiaasen has seen his share of tragedy. His brother, Rob Hiaasen, was among the five people killed in the 2018 mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland. Rob Hiaasen was an editor at the paper.