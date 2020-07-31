Carjacking suspect charged in shooting of 3 Chicago officers

“He's not out of the woods by any means ... but it appears he's going to make it," he said.

Police handcuffed Jordan's hands behind his back when he was arrested, but he apparently was able to move his hands to the front while being transported to the station, Deenihan said.

He said Jordan, 26, was searched before being transported, but police believe he had a gun “extremely secreted, probably very close to his private area” and was able to retrieve the weapon during the ride to the station.

“They didn’t do anything wrong,” Deenihan said of officers who made the arrest. “I will defend them. They’re out there working, they are wrestling with this guy and once again it’s the offender’s action — that's who's responsible for shooting the officer in the face.”

___

This story has been updated to correct that the suspect’s name is Lovelle Jordan, not Jordan Lovelle, based on updated information from the police department.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown walks outside Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center after an officer was shot at the 25th District police station on the Northwest Side, Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Chicago. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Pat Nabong Credit: Pat Nabong

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, back, bumps fists with an officer outside Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center after an officer was shot at the 25th District police station on the Northwest Side, Thursday, July 30, 2020. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Pat Nabong Credit: Pat Nabong

A police officer walks outside Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center after a shooting at the 25th District police station on the northwest side, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Chicago. Authorities say a carjacking suspect being led into the Chicago police station shot three officers who returned fire and shot him. Police spokesman Tom Ahern says the shooting happened Thursday morning as the officers were leading the suspect from a police vehicle in to a station house on the city's northwest side. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Pat Nabong Credit: Pat Nabong

Police officers gather outside Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center's emergency room after a shooting at the 25th District police station on the northwest side, Thursday, July 30, 2020. Authorities say a carjacking suspect being led into the Chicago police station shot three officers who returned fire and shot him. Police spokesman Tom Ahern says the shooting happened Thursday morning as the officers were leading the suspect from a police vehicle in to a station house on the city's northwest side. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Pat Nabong Credit: Pat Nabong

Police officers gather outside Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center after an officer was shot at the 25th District police station on the Northwest Side, Thursday, July 30, 2020. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Pat Nabong Credit: Pat Nabong

Police officers gather outside Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center after an officer was shot at the 25th District police station on the Northwest Side, Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Chicago. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Pat Nabong Credit: Pat Nabong

Police officers gather outside Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center after an officer was shot at the 25th District police station on the Northwest Side, Thursday, July 30, 2020. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Pat Nabong Credit: Pat Nabong

A Cook County sheriff's deputy keeps watch as Chicago Police investigate at the 25th District station on the northwest side, in Chicago, after several officers were shot outside the station, Thursday, July 30, 2020. A carjacking suspect being led into a Chicago police station on Thursday shot three officers, who returned fire and shot him, authorities said. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia