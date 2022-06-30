Caribbean storm likely to gain force, hit Central America

The fast-moving disturbance known merely as Potential Tropical Cyclone Two has been drenching parts of the Caribbean region since Monday without ever meeting the criteria for a named tropical storm.

On Thursday evening, it was blowing past the northernmost part of Colombia and was centered about 540 miles (870 kilometers) east of Bluefields on Nicaragua's Atlantic coast, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. A hurricane watch was in effect from the Nicaragua-Costa Rica border to Laguna de Perlas in Nicaragua.