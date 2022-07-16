ajc logo
X

Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes in Greece

Flames are seen at the site of a plane crash, a few miles away from the city of Kavala, in northern Greece, Saturday, July 16, 2022. An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukraine-based air carrier crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala in northern Greece, authorities said. Greek Civil Aviation authorities say the flight was heading from Serbia to Jordan, but have not been able to confirm how many people were on board or what the plane's cargo was. (Ilias Kotsireas/InTime News via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Flames are seen at the site of a plane crash, a few miles away from the city of Kavala, in northern Greece, Saturday, July 16, 2022. An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukraine-based air carrier crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala in northern Greece, authorities said. Greek Civil Aviation authorities say the flight was heading from Serbia to Jordan, but have not been able to confirm how many people were on board or what the plane's cargo was. (Ilias Kotsireas/InTime News via AP)

National & World News
By COSTAS KANTOURIS, Associated Press
Updated 14 minutes ago
An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukraine-based airline has crashed near the city of Kavala in northern Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukraine-based airline crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala in northern Greece, authorities said.

Greek Civil Aviation authorities say the flight was heading from Serbia to Jordan, but have not been able to confirm how many people were on board or what the plane's cargo was. It was operated by Meridian, a cargo carrier.

The pilot managed to alert authorities about a problem in one of the plane's engines and he was given the choice of landing in either the Thessaloniki or Kavala airports. He opted for Kavala, which was closer, but the plane crashed about 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of the airport, Greece's Civil Aviation authority said.

“We were hearing explosions until a few minutes ago," Filippos Anastassiadis, mayor of the municipality of Paggaio, told the Associated Press. “I am about 300 meters from the site of the crash."

Locals reported seeing a fireball and a plume of smoke. The explosions have sparked speculation among locals and some Greek media the plane was carrying explosives.

State broadcaster ERT reported that army explosive experts were en route to the site, located on farmland close to two villages that are part of the Paggaio municipality.

The fire service has cordoned off the area.

Combined ShapeCaption
A night view of the site of a plane crash, a few miles away from the city of Kavala, in northern Greece, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukraine-based air carrier crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala in northern Greece, authorities said. Greek Civil Aviation authorities say the flight was heading from Serbia to Jordan, but have not been able to confirm how many people were on board or what the plane's cargo was. (Ilias Kotsireas/InTime News via AP)

Credit: Ilias Kotsireas

A night view of the site of a plane crash, a few miles away from the city of Kavala, in northern Greece, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukraine-based air carrier crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala in northern Greece, authorities said. Greek Civil Aviation authorities say the flight was heading from Serbia to Jordan, but have not been able to confirm how many people were on board or what the plane's cargo was. (Ilias Kotsireas/InTime News via AP)

Credit: Ilias Kotsireas

Combined ShapeCaption
A night view of the site of a plane crash, a few miles away from the city of Kavala, in northern Greece, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukraine-based air carrier crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala in northern Greece, authorities said. Greek Civil Aviation authorities say the flight was heading from Serbia to Jordan, but have not been able to confirm how many people were on board or what the plane's cargo was. (Ilias Kotsireas/InTime News via AP)

Credit: Ilias Kotsireas

Credit: Ilias Kotsireas

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighters are seen near the site of a plane crash, a few miles away from the city of Kavala, in northern Greece, Saturday, July 16, 2022. An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukraine-based air carrier crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala in northern Greece, authorities said. Greek Civil Aviation authorities say the flight was heading from Serbia to Jordan, but have not been able to confirm how many people were on board or what the plane's cargo was. (Ilias Kotsireas/InTime News via AP)

Credit: Ilias Kotsireas

Firefighters are seen near the site of a plane crash, a few miles away from the city of Kavala, in northern Greece, Saturday, July 16, 2022. An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukraine-based air carrier crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala in northern Greece, authorities said. Greek Civil Aviation authorities say the flight was heading from Serbia to Jordan, but have not been able to confirm how many people were on board or what the plane's cargo was. (Ilias Kotsireas/InTime News via AP)

Credit: Ilias Kotsireas

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighters are seen near the site of a plane crash, a few miles away from the city of Kavala, in northern Greece, Saturday, July 16, 2022. An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukraine-based air carrier crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala in northern Greece, authorities said. Greek Civil Aviation authorities say the flight was heading from Serbia to Jordan, but have not been able to confirm how many people were on board or what the plane's cargo was. (Ilias Kotsireas/InTime News via AP)

Credit: Ilias Kotsireas

Credit: Ilias Kotsireas

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighting vehicles are seen near the site of a plane crash, a few miles away from the city of Kavala, in northern Greece, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Greek authorities said an Antonov plane, which was headed from Serbia to Jordan, crashed near the city of Kavala on Saturday, but authorities have not been able to confirm whether it was a passenger or cargo flight, or how many people were on the plane. (Ilias Kotsireas/InTime News via AP)

Credit: Ilias Kotsireas

Firefighting vehicles are seen near the site of a plane crash, a few miles away from the city of Kavala, in northern Greece, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Greek authorities said an Antonov plane, which was headed from Serbia to Jordan, crashed near the city of Kavala on Saturday, but authorities have not been able to confirm whether it was a passenger or cargo flight, or how many people were on the plane. (Ilias Kotsireas/InTime News via AP)

Credit: Ilias Kotsireas

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighting vehicles are seen near the site of a plane crash, a few miles away from the city of Kavala, in northern Greece, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Greek authorities said an Antonov plane, which was headed from Serbia to Jordan, crashed near the city of Kavala on Saturday, but authorities have not been able to confirm whether it was a passenger or cargo flight, or how many people were on the plane. (Ilias Kotsireas/InTime News via AP)

Credit: Ilias Kotsireas

Credit: Ilias Kotsireas

Editors' Picks
Will an odd Braves trade make for a draft windfall?
Attempted carjacking ends in shootout in Southlake Mall parking lot, cops say
Wild Georgia: Once again, where are the butterflies?
US soprano, offended by blackface, pulls out of Italy opera
5h ago
US soprano, offended by blackface, pulls out of Italy opera
5h ago
Aviation camp targets next generation of pilots
12h ago
The Latest
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station
14m ago
Verlander gets MLB-leading 12th win as Astros beat A's 5-0
15m ago
Jennifer Kupcho, Lizette Salas win LPGA Tour team event
29m ago
Featured
Braves' right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a 3-run home run in the second inning at Truist Park on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Ronald Acuna goes up against defending champ in Home Run Derby
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
20h ago
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top