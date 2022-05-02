Cards' Hopkins suspended 6 games for violating PED policy

The Cardinals softened the loss of Hopkins by adding a receiver during last week's NFL draft, acquiring Marquise Brown from the Ravens for the No. 23 overall pick. Brown was a 1,000-yard receiver last season and college teammates with Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray when the two were at Oklahoma.

Hopkins’ suspension likely means a bigger role for Brown, veteran A.J. Green and second-year standout Rondale Moore, along with tight end Zach Ertz, during the season’s first six weeks.

Hopkins has been one of the league's most productive receivers during his nine-year career, which includes six 1,000-yard seasons. He played his first seven seasons with the Texans before being traded in 2020 to the Cardinals.

Hopkins is allowed to participate in the team's preseason practices and games.

