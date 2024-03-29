Nation & World News

Cardoso helps South Carolina remain perfect with 79-75 win over spirited Indiana in Sweet 16

Kamilla Cardoso scored 22 points and top-seeded, unbeaten South Carolina held off a spirited Indiana rally to win 79-75 and advance to the Albany 1 Regional Final of the women’s NCAA Tournament
South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso (10) puts up a shot against Indiana guard Sydney Parrish (33) and forward Mackenzie Holmes (54) during the first quarter of a Sweet Sixteen round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso (10) puts up a shot against Indiana guard Sydney Parrish (33) and forward Mackenzie Holmes (54) during the first quarter of a Sweet Sixteen round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
3 minutes ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso scored 22 points and top-seeded, unbeaten South Carolina held off a spirited Indiana rally to win 79-75 on Friday and advance to the Albany 1 Regional Final of the women's NCAA Tournament.

South Carolina is three wins away from completing the 10th perfect season in NCAA Division I women's basketball history. Next up for the Gamecocks is third-seeded Oregon State, which knocked off Notre Dame earlier Friday.

Coach Dawn Staley's Gamecocks (35-0) had run through their first two games in March Madness, winning by 52 and 47. They faced a much bigger challenge from fourth-seeded Indiana (26-6).

South Carolina built a 22-point lead in the third quarter before Indiana got going behind Sydney Parrish, who led the team with 21 points.

The Hoosiers, who were trying to pull off the biggest comeback in NCAA Tournament history, got within 74-72 on Mackenzie Holmes' layup with 1:08 left.

After a timeout, Raven Johnson calmly sank a 3-pointer from the wing 15 seconds later to restore a bigger cushion for the Gamecocks. Johnson scored 14 points.

Holmes then hit another layup to make it 77-74.

The Gamecocks then hit only two of four free throws in the final 21 seconds to leave the door open for a miraculous comeback, but Indiana couldn't convert on the offensive end, missing two contested 3-pointers in the final 15 seconds.

South Carolina looked like it was going to steamroll another opponent. It led 34-28 midway through the second quarter before going on a 15-4 run to close the half up 49-32. All but two of those points came on the inside.

On the defensive end, Cardoso bottled up Holmes. She missed her first five shots before finally hitting a runner with less than a minute to go in the half. Holmes finished with 12 points.

The lead ballooned to 22 points early in the third quarter before the Hoosiers used a 10-0 run to get within 61-50 with just over three minutes left in the period. After the Gamecocks extended the advantage back to 15, Indiana closed within 65-55 at the end of the period.

UP NEXT

South Carolina plays Oregon State, which it beat 59-42 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament three years ago.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket/ and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins (2) and Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes (54) scramble for a loose ball during the first quarter of a Sweet Sixteen round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana forward Lilly Meister (52) drives the ball against South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts (21) and guard Bree Hall (23) during the first quarter of a Sweet Sixteen round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) tries to strip the ball from Indiana guard Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) during the first quarter of a Sweet Sixteen round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana guard Sara Scalia (14) drives against South Carolina guard Bree Hall (23) during the first quarter of a Sweet Sixteen round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana guard Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) pushes the ball down court on a fast break against South Carolina guard Bree Hall (23) during the first quarter of a Sweet Sixteen round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Georgians get lower taxes, raises, construction boom from legislators

Credit: AP

Trump, Fulton co-defendants appeal judge’s decision keeping DA Fani Willis
2h ago

Credit: (Andy Miller/KHN)

DuPont, four others paid $45M to settle Rome ‘forever chemicals’ case
2h ago

Newly renovated Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica dedicated in Georgia

Newly renovated Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica dedicated in Georgia

Credit: Miguel Martinez

With Rivian’s pause, neighbors near factory site wonder what’s to come
The Latest

Credit: AP

Texas appeals court overturns voter fraud conviction for woman on probation
17m ago
Children race to collect marshmallows dropped from a helicopter at a Detroit-area park
27m ago
A big airline is relaxing its pet policy to let owners bring the companion and a rolling...
29m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Gametracker: Braves at Phillies
Photos: Braves surge past the Phillies in season opener
1h ago
Bally Sports’ 2024 Braves broadcast team includes Tom Glavine, three newcomers