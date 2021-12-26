Cardinals without Pro Bowl RB James Conner vs. Colts

Conner, who has been batting a heel injury, has had a big season in his first year with the Cardinals, particularly when it comes to finding the end zone. The fifth-year pro has run for 700 yards and 14 touchdowns to earn his second career selection to the Pro Bowl.

Moore (ankle) has been one of the team's top receivers with 54 catches. The Cardinals are already without three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a knee injury.