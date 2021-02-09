Cardinals re-sign C Yadier Molina for 18th season

“We are excited to announce that we have agreed to terms with Yadier Molina on a new contract!” the team said in a statement. "We will have more details (Tuesday) on Yadi continuing his Cardinals legacy."

The 38-year-old Molina hit .262 with four home runs in 42 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, his last under a $60 million, three-year deal. He ended up making a prorated $7,407,407 of his $20 million salary last year.