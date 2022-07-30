Cardinals prepare for 6 games without suspended star Hopkins

“I've never took a supplement, I've never took any of that kind of stuff,” Hopkins said. “Obviously, if you know about what it is, it can be a shampoo, it can be in a lot of different things. The NFL is very black and white, so of course, I wish the rule wasn't so black and white, but it is what it is.”

There's little doubt the suspension is a big blow for the Cardinals, who have played much better when Hopkins is on the field. Arizona was 8-2 last season in games that he played and 3-5 in games he missed, including a 34-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card round.

He caught 42 passes for 572 yards and eight touchdowns last season, but even more than the numbers, he's valuable because opposing defenses have to give him so much attention.

“He lifts the entire offense when he's out there,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “He elevates our level of play. We saw it statistically when he was in, when he was out. The way he competes, the way he talks trash, everybody tends to step up when he's out there.”

The 30-year-old Hopkins is allowed to practice and play in preseason games before his suspension begins in September. Kingsbury says it's good to have him out on the field during camp, but they also want to make sure he stays healthy. He missed the final five games of last season because of a knee injury.

“You've got to save him from himself a little bit,” Kingsbury said. “We're going to be smart. It does us no good to ramp him up like it's Week 1 and he's got two more months to sit.”

The Cardinals will lean on the newly acquired Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, Rondale Moore and tight end Zach Ertz to fill the receiving void while Hopkins is out. Brown caught 91 passes for 1,007 yards and six touchdowns last season for the Ravens — big numbers in Baltimore's run-heavy offense.

“We’ve got a great team,” Hopkins said. “I’m sure those guys will go out and get it done.”

NOTES: Kingsbury said RB James Conner and QB Kyler Murray were limited at practice on Saturday. Kingsbury said Murray has been “throwing a ton, he reported early with the rookies, so we're going to rest his arm.” ... Kingsbury said he hopes starting left tackle D.J. Humphries (illness) will be back on the field new week.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) as they take part in drills during the NFL football team's training camp at State Farm Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)