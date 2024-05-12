Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, bench coach Daniel Descalso ejected from series finale with Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol and bench coach Daniel Descalso were ejected from Sunday’s game with the Milwaukee Brewers after the Cardinals successfully challenged two separate calls at first base.

The first replay challenge turned a fielder’s choice into an inning-ending double play in the bottom of the second. First-base umpire Sean Barber had ruled that Milwaukee’s Brice Turang was safe at first, but replays showed the throw from shortstop Brandon Crawford beat him to the bag.

In the top of the third, Barber ruled that St. Louis’ Iván Herrera was out at first on an apparent inning-ending double play. The Cardinals challenged the call again, and replays showed Herrera was safe at first, turning the double play into a fielder’s choice.