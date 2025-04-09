Breaking: Delta stock rebounds after tariffs pause, surging 23%
Cardinals' Erick Fedde understands Marmol's decision to pull him with a no-hitter possible

Erick Fedde did not give up any hits, but his walks prevented him from throwing a no-hitter
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Erick Fedde delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

By JOHN PERROTTO – Associated Press
1 hour ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Erick Fedde did not give up any hits on Wednesday, but his walks prevented him from throwing a no-hitter.

The St. Louis Cardinals right-hander pitched six innings on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Four walks drove up his pitch count to 88 and manager Oliver Marmol did not want Fedde to go any further.

Fedde did not factor into the decision as the Pirates won 2-1 on Joey Bart’s RBI single in the 13th inning.

Fedde had thrown 73 and 65 pitches in his first two starts of the season.

“(Marmol) explained to me that he just didn’t want to extend me, and I understood,” Fedde said. “The season is a marathon, right? It’s something that’s fun and exciting, and you want to chase a no-hitter as long as you can, but I get the decision. I’ve got to save some pitches if I want to make it all the way to the end of the season.”

All four of Fedde’s walks came leading off innings. Yet he held the Pirates scoreless, thanks in part to two double plays. He never allowed a runner past first base.

Fedde threw just 51 strikes and had two strikeouts.

“It’s not as great as I wanted it to be but it’s a great place to build from,” said Fedde, who entered the day with a 1-1 record and 7.00 ERA. “It was a big confidence booster, but I’ve still got to get a little better with command. Four leadoff walks aren’t something you’re going to get away with all the time, and I’m going to work hard to get better, but it was definitely a good day overall.”

Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker watched Fedde from the dugout before delivering a pinch-hit RBI single in the 12th inning. Walker was impressed.

“He was unbelievable,” Walker said. “The ball was really moving.”

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates' Joey Bart singles off St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Chris Roycroft, driving in the winning run in the 13th inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

Joey Bart singles in 13th to give Pirates 2-1 win over Cardinals despite 6 hitless from Fedde

1h ago
MICHAEL CUNNINGHAM

Braves could become first 0-7 team to make playoffs if good players start playing better

Brewers lose another starter as Nestor Cortes lands on injured list with a left elbow strain

President Donald Trump departs after an event in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Trump lets the water flow — again — as he reverses Biden rule restricting showerheads

6m ago

Options for Trump's space-based 'Golden Dome' missile defense shield head to Hegseth for approval

11m ago

Trump offers rare praise for Michigan Gov. Whitmer as she appears with him in Oval Office

12m ago

Orange Crush event organizers George Turner and Steven Smalls at the Tybee Pier on March 6, 2025 on Tybee Island, GA.(Justin Taylor/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Orange Crush has a bad rap. Here’s how two promoters plan to change it.

HBCU students have gathered for decades on Georgia's Tybee Island for a huge, unsanctioned spring break beach bash. This year will be different.

Nicolas Echavarria wins Masters Par 3 Contest. Will the long shot break the curse?

Nicolas Echavarria won the Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday. Will the long shot break the curse and win the tournament?

1h ago

Tariffs are about to make these everyday foods more expensive

Worried about rising grocery bills? See which foods will get pricier under the latest tariffs and how to save by shopping ahead.