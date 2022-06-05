ajc logo
X

Cardinals' Donovan apologizes for old homophobic tweets

St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan reacts after being tagged out attempting to steal second base during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan reacts after being tagged out attempting to steal second base during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

National & World News
By SARAH TROTTO, Associated Press
42 minutes ago
Cardinals rookie Brendan Donovan apologized for tweets he sent with homophobic language as a teenager that surfaced during St. Louis’ game against the Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Cardinals rookie Brendan Donovan apologized Saturday night for tweets he sent with homophobic language as a teenager that surfaced during St. Louis' game against the Chicago Cubs.

Twitter users directed Donovan's tweets to the attention of reporters during a doubleheader in Chicago, including at least one that used an anti-gay slur. Donovan's Twitter account was deleted shortly after the second game, in which Donovan hit a two-run double in the 10th inning to spur a 7-4 Cardinals victory.

The flagged tweets were sent in 2011 and 2013, and the 25-year-old Donovan said Saturday they were part of “playful banter” with a friend.

“I take full responsibility,” Donovan said. “It was something I sent out a long time ago. I’m truly sorry to anyone I may have offended. Anyone that knows me as a person knows I see everyone the same, and I do not condone that type of behavior or anything.

"If I’ve offended you, I truly apologize. Hopefully, I can do my part to show you that’s not who I am.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan dives safely into second base during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan dives safely into second base during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan dives safely into second base during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Credit: Adam Hunger

Editors' Picks
Love for animals nearly took Braves outfielder Michael Harris to vet school 12h ago
Georgia, Kennesaw State win elimination games in NCAA regionals
1h ago
Georgia Tech brings in 6 football recruits for official visits
14h ago
Georgia Tech takes first elimination game over Alabama State
2h ago
Georgia Tech takes first elimination game over Alabama State
2h ago
SEC meetings end with dialogue but no ‘easy button’ to push regarding NIL
12h ago
The Latest
North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles
9m ago
Avalanche beat Oilers 4-2 to take 3-0 series lead
12m ago
Supreme Leader acknowledges Iran took Greek oil tankers
20m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top