Cardinals become 1st team to hit 4 HRs in row in 1st inning

The Cardinals tied the MLB record for any inning with four in a row. It was the first time they had done it, and the 11th time overall in big league history.

After Phillies starter Kyle Gibson got the first two outs, Paul Goldschmidt singled before Arenado’s two-run shot to left field on a slider started the long ball onslaught. Arenado’s drive came a night after he hit for the cycle for the second time in his career in St. Louis’ 5-3 loss to Philadelphia.