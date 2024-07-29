Breaking: Fulton has new housing board
Nation & World News

Cardinals acquire RHP Erick Fedde and OF Tommy Pham as part of a 3-team trade

The St. Louis Cardinals have acquired right-hander Erick Fedde and outfielder Tommy Pham as part of a three-team trade that also moved hard-throwing reliever Michael Kopech to the Los Angeles Dodgers
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Erick Fedde delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Erick Fedde delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By JAY COHEN – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

The St. Louis Cardinals acquired right-hander Erick Fedde and outfielder Tommy Pham on Monday as part of a three-team trade that also moved hard-throwing reliever Michael Kopech to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A person familiar with the situation confirmed the deal to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced by the teams.

St. Louis got Fedde and Pham from the lowly Chicago White Sox, who also sent Kopech to the Dodgers. The NL West leaders also acquired utilityman Tommy Edman from the Cardinals. The White Sox received infield prospects Miguel Vargas, Alexander Albertus and Jeral Perez from the Dodgers.

Fedde should provide a boost for the Cards' rotation as they try to rally into a playoff spot after they missed the postseason last year.

The 31-year-old Fedde is 7-4 with a 3.11 ERA in 21 starts in a successful return to the majors. He finalized a $15 million, two-year deal with the White Sox in December after he pitched for the NC Dinos in South Korea in 2023.

Fedde was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2014 amateur draft. He is 28-37 with a 4.92 ERA in 123 big league games, including 109 starts.

___

AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/hub/MLB

Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech reacts after striking out Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler to end the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Chicago White Sox's Tommy Pham reacts after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Chicago, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Reliever Ryne Stanek acquired by Mets from Mariners for minor league outfielder Rhylan...
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves sign utilityman Whit Merrifield as additional depth
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jets' Haason Reddick doesn't report to training camp while seeking a new deal, AP source...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Rick Schultz/AP

Braves right-hander Reynaldo López leaves start with right forearm tightness
The Latest
California firefighters make progress as wildfires push devastation and spread smoke...8m ago
Entrenched incumbent Maduro is declared winner of Venezuela's disputed presidential...11m ago
Museums closed Native American exhibits 6 months ago. Tribes are still waiting to get...12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Emory researcher sees promise in new treatment for common skin cancer
Outpouring of grief for Nelons from gospel music community, church members
Infant mortality rate up in Georgia as health officials try new approaches