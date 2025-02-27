Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Cardinal McElroy calls for compassion in immigration policy as he prepares to lead in Washington

Cardinal Robert McElroy, the bishop of San Diego who is preparing to take over as archbishop of Washington, D
Cardinal Robert McElroy of San Diego, who was named in January as the archbishop of Washington, D.C. by Pope Francis, speaks during a news conference Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cardinal Robert McElroy of San Diego, who was named in January as the archbishop of Washington, D.C. by Pope Francis, speaks during a news conference Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By DEEPA BHARATH – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Cardinal Robert McElroy, who is getting ready to take over as archbishop of Washington, D.C. in March, called for compassion and dignity for migrants Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference at the Diocese of San Diego, where he has served as bishop for over a decade, McElroy acknowledged that he will head the Catholic Church in the nation's capital as the country grapples with what it means to be a compassionate society.

The removal of immunity for houses of worship from immigration enforcement is particularly problematic, and a "deep moral question," he said, evoking the role of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the Trump administration's crackdown.

“When these places become targets of ICE raids, it strikes fear in everyone's hearts, and it acts as a deterrent to people going to church and freely worshipping or going to schools,” he said. “That's why it's so deadly.”

The Trump administration order giving immigration agents more leeway to make arrests at churches is a “wider cultural attack on all those who are undocumented,” many of whom are fleeing persecution, violence or terrible economic conditions, McElroy said.

“A nation needs to secure its borders and a strong immigration policy, but what we're seeing is an effort to classify all of these people as criminals,” he said. “That casts them as the other or not having the same dignity.”

McElroy has previously stated that Trump’s threats of mass deportations of immigrants are “incompatible with Catholic doctrine.”

Yet he said his role as archbishop of Washington will not be political, but pastoral. McElroy, 70, replaces the retiring Cardinal Wilton Gregory, who steps down after having navigated the archdiocese through the fallout of the 2018 escalation of the clergy sexual abuse crisis.

The diverse Catholic community in Washington is one-third Hispanic, largely people from Central America, McElroy said, adding that he is looking forward to visiting parishes and getting to know the priests and the people.

"An additional pastoral challenge is that many federal workers are losing their jobs, and they are members of our community, too," he said.

The church's role is not to solve political or policy issues, but it does have “a moral role to comment on policies and directions in society in light of the Gospel and Catholic teaching," he said.

McElroy's appointment as archbishop came in January. He is considered one of Pope Francis' most progressively like-minded allies. McElroy said Thursday that Francis has broached the topic of the border in nearly every conversation they had.

“He has a knowledge of the vibrancy of the church here (in San Diego),” he said. “The border and the situation of the migrants is and has always been a great concern for him.”

McElroy said he is praying that Francis, hospitalized in Rome with double pneumonia, has a few more years to press on with his vision for the church. He described Francis as "a man of joy and a man of deep prayer" who works tirelessly and does so with a sense of humor.

“He is a man who listens and truly engages with other people and believes that others have something to teach him,” McElroy said.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Cardinal Robert McElroy of San Diego, who was named in January as the archbishop of Washington, D.C. by Pope Francis, speaks during a news conference Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cardinal Robert McElroy of San Diego, who was named in January as the archbishop of Washington, D.C. by Pope Francis, speaks during a news conference Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington, Feb. 25, 2015. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Credit: AP

Judge blocks Trump immigration policy allowing arrests in churches for some religious groups

Justice Department files complaint against judge weighing challenge to Trump’s transgender troop ban

OPINION

White House’s attempts to intimidate won’t work

Black churches must reclaim their relevance in a time of mounting political and cultural challenge

The Latest

FILE - Actor Gene Hackman arrives with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, for the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Credit: AP

Oscar-winner Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were dead for some time, warrant shows

6m ago

The Latest: Trump meets with UK’s prime minister about drifting US support for Ukraine

10m ago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers say they're reinstating Jon Gruden into their ring of honor

13m ago

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake