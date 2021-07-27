Cardinal in Vatican fraud trial: My conscience is 'tranquil'

Chief Judge Giuseppe Pignatone agreed, setting the next hearing for Oct. 5. A former Rome chief prosecutor, Pignatone earlier had spent years investigating the Mafia in Sicily and criminal economic activity.

The Vatican, an independent city state, has a tiny courtroom, as well as its own jail. But to accommodate all the defendants, lawyers and journalists for what is the largest trial in the Holy See's modern history, the case was moved to a hall that is part of the Vatican Museums.

The makeshift courtroom is adorned only with a crucifix, and, just behind where the three-member prosecution team sits, a photo of Francis in his white robes.

Not waiting for a verdict, Francis has already removed Becciu's rights as a cardinal. So Becciu showed up in court wearing a plain black clergyman's suit and a large, pectoral cross instead of the prestigious red garb reserved for the so-called ‘’princes of the church.''

Asked by a reporter why he showed up for his day in court while most of his fellow defendants did not, Becciu said: “It's important to be here.”

Also in court was Monsignor Mauro Carlino, who is charged with embezzlement and abuse of office. He was a top aide to Becciu when the prelate was a chief of staff in the Vatican's Secretariat of State. The two men chatted during breaks.

All the defendants face prison or fines or both if convicted. They have denied wrongdoing.

Just less than three months ago, it would have been impossible for a cardinal to be in the dock in the Vatican City State, which has its own justice system and even a jail. But, as alluded to in Becciu's comments, Francis had a law changed so that Vatican-based cardinals and bishops can be prosecuted and judged by the Holy See’s lay criminal tribunal as long as the pontiff signs off on it. Previously, Vatican cardinals could only be judged by their peers, a court of three fellow cardinals.

The defendants are alleged to have had a hand in actions that effectively cost the Holy See tens of millions of dollars in donations collected at Mass from rank-and-file Catholics. The prosecution contends that the heavy losses resulted from poor investments, dealings with shady money managers and purported favors to friends and family.

At the heart of the two-year probe is the London real estate deal approved by the Secretariat of State. An initial 200 million euros (now nearly $240 million) was sunk into a fund operated by an Italian businessman. Half the money went into the real estate venture in the swank Chelsea neighborhood, an investment that eventually cost 350 million euros. By 2018, the original investment was losing money, and the Vatican scrambled to find an exit strategy.

Among the defendants is Italian broker Gianluigi Torzi, whom the Vatican engaged to help it acquire full ownership of the London palazzo from another indicted money manager, who handled the initial investment in 2013. The Vatican contends it lost money on unwise investments.

The judge said Torzi alone had a “legitimate impediment” to attending the trial. His lawyers noted that Torzi cannot leave London, where he is based, because he is awaiting British judicial developments following an extradition request from Italian authorities in another financial probe.

Also absent was Cecilia Marogna, who was hired by Becciu as an external security consultant. Prosecutors allege she embezzled 575,000 euros in Vatican funds that Becciu had authorized for use as ransom to free Catholic hostages abroad. Marogna has contended that charges she ran up were reimbursement of her intelligence-related expenses and other money was her compensation.

Her lawyer told the court she couldn't attend because an Italian intelligence agency is obliging her to secrecy and Marogna doesn't want to violate that order.

Vatican law, as does the Italian legal system it partially mirrors, permits plaintiffs to join a trial in hopes of winning monetary compensation, to press for justice and to be able to address the court.

"This trial has a strong moral connotation,'' said Paola Severino, a former Italian justice minister who represents the interests of the Holy See and the Vatican bank at the trial.

Caption FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 file photo, Cardinal Angelo Becciu talks to journalists during press conference in Rome. A trial is slated to begin on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 within the Vatican City’s imposing walls of 10 defendants, including once-powerful cardinal Becciu, in a case based on a sprawling probe into the allegedly criminal management of the Holy See’s portfolio of assets, including donations by countless Catholics from the pews. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Judge Giuseppe Pignatone, center, presides over a trial at the Vatican, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. A trial has opened in Vatican City for 10 defendants, including a once-powerful cardinal, for roles in the allegedly criminal management of the Holy See’s portfolio of assets. That wealth included donations by Catholics. The trial is the largest in the modern history of the Vatican city-state and is being held in a hall converted into a courtroom in the Vatican Museums. (Vatican Media via AP) Credit: Divisione Produzione Fotografica Credit: Divisione Produzione Fotografica

Caption Judge Giuseppe Pignatone, center, presides over a trial at the Vatican, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. A trial has opened in Vatican City for 10 defendants, including a once-powerful cardinal, for roles in the allegedly criminal management of the Holy See’s portfolio of assets. That wealth included donations by Catholics. The trial is the largest in the modern history of the Vatican city-state and is being held in a hall converted into a courtroom in the Vatican Museums. (Vatican Media via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption The sky above St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, is overcast, on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. A trial is slated to begin on Tuesday within the Vatican City’s imposing walls of 10 defendants, including a once-powerful cardinal, in a case based on a sprawling probe into the allegedly criminal management of the Holy See’s portfolio of assets, including donations by countless Catholics from the pews. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca) Credit: Riccardo De Luca Credit: Riccardo De Luca

Caption The sky above St. Peter's Dome at the Vatican is overcast, on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. A trial is slated to begin on Tuesday within the Vatican City’s imposing walls of 10 defendants, including a once-powerful cardinal, in a case based on a sprawling probe into the allegedly criminal management of the Holy See’s portfolio of assets, including donations by countless Catholics from the pews. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca) Credit: Riccardo De Luca Credit: Riccardo De Luca