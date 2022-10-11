Carbon monoxide leak at day care center injures kids, staff

“He was a little dizzy and out of it,” she told the newspaper, adding that other children cried as they evacuated. “I believe they were scared and worried about their friends."

Of the patients treated by hospitals in the Lehigh Valley Health Network, symptoms included headache, dizziness and nausea, “and several were unresponsive prior to arrival," Dr. Andrew Miller, chief of pediatric emergency medicine, said in a statement.

Some patients who "required more aggressive treatment" were transferred to hospitals in Philadelphia, about 50 miles away, he said.

Eight staffers were at the child care center, which usually cares for about 40 kids each day and will be closed while repairs are made, Gautreaux said. She hopes to reopen soon.

The center's last state inspection was conducted late last year, and state records show the only problem found was a door that remained locked when the fire alarm sounded. That was soon repaired, and no sanctions were issued.

