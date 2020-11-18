Car sales slump again in Europe amid renewed restrictions

The European industry registered 953,616 new cars last month, a decrease of 7.8%, and a reversal of fortunes after September marked the first increase of the year, ACEA said. Demand dropped by 21% in Spain, 9.5% in France and 3.6% in Germany.

It was flat in Italy, where the effect of government incentives ran out in September "confirming the insufficiency of funds allocated d by the government to help the auto industry,'' Italy's carmaker association, ANFIA said separately.