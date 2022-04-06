Car rams Russian Embassy gate in Romania, driver dead

In a statement after the incident, the Russian embassy expressed condolences to the family of the driver.

“We must state with regret that whatever the motives of the driver,” the statement read. “There is no doubt that he committed this act under the influence of an explosion of anti-Russian hysteria in connection with a staged provocation in the city of Bucha.”

The embassy said no employees were injured.

Romania, which shares a long land border with Ukraine, has taken in more than 600,000 refugees since Russia invaded its neighbor.

Since the war started Feb. 24, protesters have gathered outside Russia’s embassy in the capital to call an end to the Russian aggression.

On Tuesday, Romania ordered 10 diplomats from the embassy expelled following a string of expulsions of Russian officials across the 27-nation European Union.

Romania’s Foreign Ministry said the actions of 10 embassy workers, who have been declared persona non grata, “contravene the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relationships.”

The incident comes days after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Romania’s parliament Monday, when he labeled the slaying of civilians in the town of Bucha a “war crime” and called for tougher sanctions against Russia.

Before Zelenskyy's address, Romania's President of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, said that the “horrible images” that emerged after Russian troops withdrew from Bucha have "overwhelmed and revolted us all.”

Caption Romanian servicemen wearing protective gear cover a car crashed into the gates of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Police in the Romanian capital say a car has crashed into the gate of the Russian Embassy, bursting into flames and killing the driver. Police in Bucharest say the sedan rammed into the gate at about 6 a.m. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Caption Romanian serviceman wearing protective gear covers a car crashed into the gates of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Police in the Romanian capital say a car has crashed into the gate of the Russian Embassy, bursting into flames and killing the driver. Police in Bucharest say the sedan rammed into the gate at about 6 a.m. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)