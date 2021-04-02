Car rams into police at Capitol barricade; officer killed

There was no immediate connection apparent between Jan. 6 and Friday's crash. Pittman said the suspect did not appear to have been on police radar. But the incident underscores that the building and campus remain potential targets for violence. It occurred about 100 yards (91 meters) from the entrance of the building on the Senate side of the Capitol.

The security checkpoint is typically used by senators and staff on weekdays, but lawmakers are away for recess. Fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed.

The officials initially said the suspect was being taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of the officers who was injured was taken by police car to the hospital; the other was being transported by emergency medical crews, the officials said.

The U.S. Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting and staff were told they could not enter or exit buildings. Video showed National Guard troops mobilizing near the area of the crash.

Video posted online showed a dark colored sedan crashed against a vehicle barrier and a police K-9 inspecting the vehicle. Law enforcement and paramedics could be seen caring for at least one unidentified individual.

President Biden had just departed the White House for Camp David when the incident occurred. As customary, he was traveling with a member of the National Security Council Staff who was expected to brief him on the incident.

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Police and fire officials stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

U.S. Capitol Police officers near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

A member of the National Guard patrols near the U.S. Capitol after a car crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill near the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

U.S. Capitol Police and National Guard soliders patrol near the U.S. Capitol after a car crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill near the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Troops stand guard near the scene of a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Members of the National Guard and a U.S. Capitol Police officer patrol after a car crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill near the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Members of the U.S. Capitol Police stand guard near the scene of a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

National Guard troops stand guard after a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

U.S. Capitol Police officers investigate near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill near the Senate side fo the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Troops stand guard near the scene of a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky