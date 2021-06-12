Car crashes into building housing plasma center; 3 dead

Police, fire and emergency medical services responded after the crash into the Biomat USA Plasma Building in the Manchester neighborhood at about 11:30 a.m. Emergency responders arrived to find heavy smoke and people fleeing the building. Fire crews extinguished a blaze that followed the crash.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said three people were killed, one of whom was still in the car inside the building. Two other people were injured, one critically, he said. Two firefighters and a paramedic also were treated for smoke inhalation.