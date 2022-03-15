Car bomb in Yemen targets security commander; 4 killed

Following the explosion, el-Sayed spoke to local media and said he was slightly wounded in what he called a “terrorist attack.” He did not give further details.

No one immediately claimed responsibility.

Such blasts are common in war-torn Yemen, where fighting between government forces and Houthi rebels have raged for over seven years. The al-Qaida and the Islamic State groups are also active in several areas.

In October, at least 14 people were killed in two separate explosions in the southern city of Aden, the seat of the internationally recognized government.