Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Car bomb explodes near a market in restive southwestern Pakistan, killing 4 and wounding 20

Officials say a car bomb exploded near a market in Pakistan’s restive southwest, killing four people and wounding 20 others
1 hour ago

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A car bomb exploded near a market in Pakistan’s restive southwest, killing four people and wounding 20 others, a government official said Monday.

The attack occurred Sunday night in Qillah Abdullah, a city in Balochistan province bordering Afghanistan, said Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Riaz.

The blast also damaged the outer wall of a nearby building housing paramilitary forces, he said. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

However, suspicion is likely to fall on ethnic Baloch separatists, who frequently target security forces and civilians in Balochistan and other parts of the country.

Shahid Rind, a spokesperson for the Balochistan government, condemned the bombing and said an investigation is underway.

Balochistan has been the scene of a long-running insurgency in Pakistan, with an array of separatist groups staging attacks, including the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, which was designated as a terrorist organization by the United States in 2019.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Mourners carry the body of Tzeela Gez, 37, an Israeli who was on her way to have her baby delivered when she was shot and killed by a Palestinian gunman in the occupied West Bank, during her funeral at Givat Shaul cemetery in Jerusalem on Thursday, May 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Credit: AP

An Israeli woman on her way to give birth is killed in a West Bank attack

Suicide attacker in Somali capital kills 13 at a military recruitment center

India and Pakistan faced a new crisis. Here’s a look at their history of armed conflict

The Latest

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Credit: AP

Trump's big bill advances in rare weekend vote, but conservatives demand more changes

46m ago

The US is reinstating records for international students. For some, it's too late

52m ago

Panthers rout the Maple Leafs 6-1 in Game 7 to advance to the Eastern Conference final

59m ago

Featured

Three people were shot to death and six others were wounded early Sunday outside of a bar on Log Cabin Drive on Macon's west side, officials said. (Joe Kovac Jr./AJC)

Credit: Joe Kovac

3 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting outside Macon bar

Bibb County sheriff's officials have not said if they have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting outside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Macon's west side

EPA to roll back regulations on some toxic chemicals found in Georgia

Federal data reveals 48 Georgia public water systems have reported the presence of these “forever chemicals.”

Gridlock Guy: How quick response mitigated one of Atlanta’s most memorable accidents

On May 8, 2015, a plane with four people on board crashed onto Interstate 285, killing all four but miraculously no one on the ground was injured.