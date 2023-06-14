BreakingNews
Fed keeps rates unchanged for first time in 15 months but signals 2 more potential hikes this year
X

Captured Ukrainian soldiers face trial in Russia

National & World News
22 minutes ago
More than 20 Ukrainian soldiers who were taken prisoner during fighting in Ukraine are facing trial in southern Russia

,MOSCOW (AP) — More than 20 Ukrainian soldiers who were taken prisoner during fighting in Ukraine went on trial in southern Russia on Wednesday.

The captured soldiers were members of the Azov battalion, an elite Ukrainian armed forces unit that fought Russian troops in the Sea of Azov port of Mariupol. Russia captured Mariupol last year after a three-month battle that reduced most of the city to smoldering ruins.

The last remaining Ukrainian defenders who holed up at a giant steel mill in Mariupol surrendered to Russian forces in May 2022.

Russian authorities have designated the Azov battalion as a terrorist group. The defendants are facing charges of involvement in a terrorist organization and taking part in action to overthrow the Russia-backed authorities in the Donetsk region.

They face sentences ranging from 15 years to life in prison if convicted.

Of the 24 people who have faced the charges, two have been swapped for Russian prisoners of war as part of a prisoner exchange. Of the remaining 22 defendants facing the trial, eight are women, who reportedly worked as cooks for the Azov battalion.

Editors' Picks

UPDATE: Tornado watch issued for Georgia counties ahead of afternoon storms1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man shot, killed after dispute at DeKalb gas station, police say
2h ago

Credit: Google Maps

Beltline buys more land near Westside Park for affordable housing
1h ago

Credit: AP

Fox onscreen message calls Biden a 'wannabe dictator' following Trump arraignment
1h ago

Credit: AP

Fox onscreen message calls Biden a 'wannabe dictator' following Trump arraignment
1h ago

Credit: AJC

DeKalb Avenue resurfacing underway in Atlanta
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Fed keeps rates unchanged for first time in 15 months but signals 2 more potential hikes...
4m ago
It’s almost time to resume student loan payments. Not doing so could cost you
6m ago
Israeli military admits killing Palestinian toddler by mistake, closes initial...
6m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city will huge chicken, but it won't have topiary
Southern Baptist Convention to decide if women-led churches can stay
18h ago
Recap of Trump in federal court | AJC reporting from Miami
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top