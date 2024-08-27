Nation & World News

Captain of superyacht that sank off Sicily doesn't respond to prosecutors' questions, lawyer says

The captain of a superyacht that sank during a storm off Sicily last week, killing seven people, has decided not to respond to prosecutors’ questions on Tuesday, his lawyer says
40 minutes ago

ROME (AP) — The captain of a superyacht that sank during a storm off Sicily last week, killing seven people, decided not to respond to prosecutors’ questions on Tuesday, his lawyer said.

James Cutfield, a 51-year-old New Zealand national, is under investigation for possible manslaughter and culpable shipwreck charges and was questioned for the third time by the Termini Imerese prosecutors on Tuesday.

“He just exercised his right to remain silent, probably prosecutors were expecting that,” lawyer Aldo Mordiglia told The Associated Press, adding that the captain’s legal team has just been named and needs time to work on his defensive strategy.

Cutfield was among 15 survivors of the Aug. 19 sinking that killed British tech magnate Mike Lynch, his daughter Hannah and five others.

Chief prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio, who’s heading the investigation, has said his team would consider each possible element of responsibility including those of the captain, the crew, individuals in charge of supervision and the yacht’s manufacturer.

The Bayesian, a 56-meter (184-foot) British-flagged luxury yacht, went down near the Mediterranean island in southern Italy. Investigators are focusing on how a sailing vessel deemed “unsinkable” by its manufacturer, Italian shipyard Perini Navi, sank while a nearby sailboat remained largely unscathed.

Prosecutors said the event was “extremely rapid” and could have been a “downburst” — a localized, powerful wind that descends from a thunderstorm and spreads out rapidly upon hitting the ground.

The crew was saved, except for the chef, while six passengers were trapped in the hull.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Deep seas and tight spaces impede search for 6 missing after yacht sinks off Sicily
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch is among those recovered from yacht wreckage...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Defendant in Titan submersible wrongful death lawsuit files to move case to federal court
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Tech tycoon, defense attorney, and Morgan Stanley banker among those missing in freak...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

New Hampshire resident dies after testing positive for mosquito-borne encephalitis virus9m ago
Zuckerberg says the White House pressured Facebook over some COVID-19 content during the...12m ago
Presidential transition planning has begun in earnest, but Trump and Harris are already...14m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Whiplash in Gwinnett, Cobb as new immigration law takes effect
Two workers killed at Delta maintenance facility near Hartsfield-Jackson7m ago
Few surprises expected as Falcons cut down to 53-man roster Tuesday1h ago