Nation & World News

'Captain America: Brave New World' stays at the top on weak Oscars weekend at the box office

“Captain America: Brave New World” kept falling but still hovered above all others at a weak weekend box office
By ANDREW DALTON – Associated Press
Updated 39 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Captain America: Brave New World" kept falling but still hovered above all others at a weak weekend box office.

The latest Disney-Marvel offering brought in another $15 million according to studio estimates Sunday, when most of Hollywood's attention was on the Oscars.

The Anthony Mackie-led "Captain America: Brave New World" opened strong at about $120 million on a three-day weekend last month, but plunged to $28.2 million last week in one of the most significant second-week drops for a Marvel movie. It's earned $163.7 since its release.

It was slammed by many critics and audiences, failing to bring the Marvel reset some had hoped for. That task now falls to May’s “Thunderbolts” and July’s “Fantastic Four: First Steps.” But “Captain America” will face little competition through March, and could remain at No. 1 for a while.

The weekend's only significant new release, Focus Features' "Last Breath," earned just $7.8 million. The based-on-a-true-story adventure starring Woody Harrelson, Simi Liu and Chris Lemons is about a routine deep-sea diving mission that goes terribly wrong when a young diver is stranded some 300 feet below the surface.

It got strong reviews, with Lindsey Bahr of The Associated Press praising the "white-knuckle experience" and "pure suspense and anxiety" it brings.

At No. 3 was Oz Perkins' "The Monkey," which brought in $6.4 million for a two-week total of $24.6 million. It's among the strongest openings for indie distributor Neon, whose film "Anora," and its director Sean Baker could make a major mark at the Oscars later Sunday.

“The Monkey” marks another successful low-budget collaboration between Perkins and Neon, whose “Longlegs” brought in $126.9 million globally last year.

"Paddington in Peru" was fourth with $4.5 million in its third weekend for a total of $31.4 million.

Top 10 movies by domestic box office

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore.

1. “Captain America: Brave New World," $15 million.

2. “Last Breath," $7.8 million.

3. “The Monkey,” $6.4 million.

4. “Paddington in Peru,” $4.5 million.

5. “Dog Man,” $4.2 million.

6. “Mufasa: The Lion King,” $1.9 million.

7. “Ne Zha 2,” $1.8 million.

8. “Heart Eyes,” $1.3 million.

9 “The Unbreakable Boy,” $1.2 million.

10. “One of Them Days,” $925,000.

This image released by Focus Features shows Woody Harrelson in a scene from "Last Breath." (Focus Features via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

